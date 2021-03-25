We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boise Cascade (BCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) closed at $54.53, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 19.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
BCC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, up 203.17% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 40% higher within the past month. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note BCC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.07.
Investors should also note that BCC has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Wood was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.07 at yesterday's closing price.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
