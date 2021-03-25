We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed at $55.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.88% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, GM is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.45%.
GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $135.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.88% and +10.67%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, GM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.94, so we one might conclude that GM is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.