Image: Bigstock
CVS Health (CVS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.21, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.55% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 3.25% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
CVS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.69, down 11.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.42 billion, up 2.49% from the year-ago period.
CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.49 per share and revenue of $280.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.13% and +4.42%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. CVS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note CVS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.45.
It is also worth noting that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.