Bank of America (BAC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed at $36.90 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 3.89% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 15, 2021. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.02 billion, down 7.68% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $84.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.02% and -1.14%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. BAC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note BAC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.23, which means BAC is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.