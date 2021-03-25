We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $133.11, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 1.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from WMT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $131.59 billion, down 2.25% from the year-ago period.
WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $547.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.09% and -2.13%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.19% lower within the past month. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, WMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.4, which means WMT is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.