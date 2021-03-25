We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed at $72.83, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 0.92% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
NEE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NEE to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.66 billion, up 0.93% from the year-ago period.
NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $20.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.66% and +15.53%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% lower. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, NEE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.
Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.24 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.