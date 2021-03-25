We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Altria (MO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Altria (MO - Free Report) closed at $49.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 14.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, down 4.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.94 billion, down 2.12% from the year-ago period.
MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $21.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.82% and +2.78%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. MO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.18, so we one might conclude that MO is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, MO's PEG ratio is currently 2.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.