Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY - Free Report) closed at $24.73, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.55% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LNVGY as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 571.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.85 billion, up 40.4% from the year-ago period.
LNVGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $59.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.83% and +18.24%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LNVGY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LNVGY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, LNVGY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.64.
We can also see that LNVGY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LNVGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.