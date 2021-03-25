We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $57.70, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 1.59% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LUV as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LUV to post earnings of -$1.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1180%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.98 billion, down 53.15% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.85 per share and revenue of $13.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.26% and +54.65%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.78% lower. LUV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.