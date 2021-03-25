Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Jefferies' (JEF) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates as Revenues Rise

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s (JEF - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Feb 28) adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 significantly outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. Also, the figure compares favorably with the earnings of 37 cents per share recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Results were driven by robust rise in revenues. Both the Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management segments’ performance was impressive. However, higher expenses were a headwind.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $582.4 million, up substantially from the $113 million recorded in the prior year.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $2.5 billion, up 79.4% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion.

Total expenses were $1.7 billion, up 44.4%. The rise was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs.

Impressive Segment Performance

Investment Banking and Capital Markets: Net revenues were $2 billion, up 70.6% from the prior-year quarter. Expenses totaled $1.4 billion, up 57.6%.

Asset Management: Net revenues were $226.7 million, up substantially from $20.3 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Expenses totaled $46.3 million, up 9.7%.    

Merchant Banking: Net revenues were $297.5 million, up 45.4% year over year. Expenses were $179.3 million, down 5.8%.

Corporate: Net revenues were $0.6 million, down from the $9.8 million recorded in the prior year. Expenses were $21.1 million, up 20%.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, Jefferies repurchased 5 million shares for $128 million.

Our Take

Steady improvement in capital markets performance, solid capital position and global footprints are expected to continue supporting Jefferies’ financials.

Currently, the company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

 

Earnings Dates of Other Banks

Among the other banks, JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 14. Citigroup (C - Free Report) and Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) are scheduled to announce on Apr 15.

