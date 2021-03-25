Boehringer Ingelheim Adopts Veeva's (VEEV) CRM Solution

Veeva Systems, Inc. ( VEEV Quick Quote VEEV - Free Report) recently announced that global pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim has decided to make a rapid shift to digital engagement standardizing on Veeva CRM Engage Meeting. This is expected to accelerate more valued virtual interactions between Boehringer Ingelheim’s global field organization and healthcare providers (“HCPs”). Notably, the Veeva’s CRM solution helped Boehringer Ingelheim host more than one million remote meetings in just a year.
The standardizing of Veeva CRM Engage Meeting by Boehringer Ingelheim builds upon the successful utilization of Veeva CRM for multichannel engagement. Also, the company uses Veeva Vault PromoMats and Veeva Vault MedComms to make compliant digital content used by field teams during engagements with HCPs.
The recent development is likely to boost Veeva’s CRM portfolio.
More in the News
Boehringer Ingelheim leverage Veeva CRM Engage Meeting to simplify compliant virtual meetings, extending the reach and productivity of its field team as well as provide them more flexibility to connect with HCPs anytime, anywhere. The adoption of Veeva CRM solution will enable Boehringer Ingelheim to adapt to new market dynamics and connect with the HCPs at the right time through the accurate channels.
Per management of Boehringer Ingelheim, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting provides an improved way to connect with doctors and provide them with the information related to new therapeutic options.
Notably, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting helped Boehringer Ingelheim convey more information to HCPs and strengthen relationships by doubling the medical sales representatives’ average meeting duration to 20 minutes during the past year.
Notable Developments
In March 2021, Veeva announced that it had its first patient complete an electronic consent for an early phase clinical trial at the Crofoot Research Center using Veeva eConsent, a MyVeeva for Patients application developed on Veeva Clinical Network.
In February 2021, Veeva announced that Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats were adopted by Reckitt Benckiser, a leading provider of consumer hygiene, health, and nutrition products to accelerate its global digital transformation. Veeva CRM and Vault PromoMats enable Reckitt Benckiser to incorporate multichannel engagement and content to progress its commercial strategy as well as accelerate digital excellence around the globe.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Grand View Research, the global healthcare CRM market size is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Demand for operational efficiency in healthcare organization and adoption of virtual care is driving the market. Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 89.4% in a year’s time compared with the
industry’s growth of 109.9%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Veeva carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other similar-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include
Arlo Technologies, Inc. ( ARLO Quick Quote ARLO - Free Report) , Calix, Inc ( CALX Quick Quote CALX - Free Report) and Covetrus, Inc. ( CVET Quick Quote CVET - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Arlo Technologies has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 48%.
Calix has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 39%.
Covetrus has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21%.
