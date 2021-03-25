General Electric (GE) Wins HA Gas Turbine Contract in Malaysia

General Electric Company’s ( GE Quick Quote GE - Free Report) unit GE Power recently clinched an order for its state-of-the-art HA — one of the most efficient fleet of gas turbines in the world. Notably, the company entered into a deal with engineering, procurement, and construction consortium of Posco Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. to deliver power generation equipment at Pulau Indah power plant, located in Selangor, Malaysia. Inside the Headlines
For the 1,200 MW power plant, General Electric will be responsible for offering two blocks of 600 megawatts, each blocks consisting of an advanced 9HA.01 gas turbine, a W88 generator, an STF-D650 steam turbine and a Once Through Heat Recovery Steam Generator. In addition to the power generation equipment, the deal involves a 21-year services agreement.
General Electric’s advanced HA gas turbine technology will bring greater flexibility and efficiency to the plant’s operations for producing efficient and low-cost energy in Selangor. Apart from helping the power plant in catering to the growing requirements of reliable electricity, the HA technology will help it in lowering the consumption of natural gas and emissions. Notably, the plant’s commercial operations are expected to commence in 2024. Separately, General Electric’s Healthcare unit introduced StarGuide, an advanced SPECT/CT system. The system is developed to facilitate clinicians to improve patient outcomes in several medical specialties, including bone procedures and others. Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend
General Electric, with $109.8 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company has been experiencing weakness in the Aviation and Power businesses, which is likely to affect its performance in the quarters ahead.
In the past month, its share price has decreased 0.4% against the industry’s growth of 2.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s bottom line for 2021 has gone down from 36 cents to 24 cents, due to seven downward estimate revisions versus one upward. The consensus estimate for its earnings for 2022 has decreased from 59 cents to 52 cents owing to three downward revisions versus one upward. Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks are
Crane Co. ( CR Quick Quote CR - Free Report) , Griffon Corporation ( GFF Quick Quote GFF - Free Report) and Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Crane delivered a positive earnings surprise of 12.37%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Griffon delivered a positive earnings surprise of 115.48%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Emerson delivered a positive earnings surprise of 21.53%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
