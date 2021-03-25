Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

APi Group Corporation (APG - Free Report) provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK - Free Report) manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK - Free Report) offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 92% downward over the last 30 days.

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD - Free Report) manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

