We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
APi Group Corporation (APG - Free Report) provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK - Free Report) manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK - Free Report) offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 92% downward over the last 30 days.
China Yuchai International Limited (CYD - Free Report) manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.