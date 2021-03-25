We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is GameStop (GME) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of GameStop (GME - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
GameStop is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GME is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GME's full-year earnings has moved 13.79% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, GME has moved about 538.75% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -1.91%. As we can see, GameStop is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, GME belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.52% so far this year, meaning that GME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
GME will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.