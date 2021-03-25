We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. is one of 251 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MCFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCFT's full-year earnings has moved 6.87% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that MCFT has returned about 5.15% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 2.81% on average. This means that MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, MCFT belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.33% so far this year, so MCFT is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track MCFT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.