We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Vista Outdoor is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 18.67% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, VSTO has moved about 20.29% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.81%. As we can see, Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.33% this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on VSTO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.