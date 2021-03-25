We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has iRobot (IRBT) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of iRobot (IRBT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IRBT and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.
iRobot is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IRBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRBT's full-year earnings has moved 25.59% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, IRBT has returned 39.21% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 28.76%. As we can see, iRobot is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, IRBT belongs to the Industrial Automation and Robotics industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.26% so far this year, meaning that IRBT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
IRBT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.