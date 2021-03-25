Back to top

Why Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Heartland BancCorp. In Focus

Based in Gahanna, Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN - Free Report) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 12.66%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.57 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.68%. In comparison, the Banks - Midwest industry's yield is 2.36%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.41%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.51 is up 10.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Heartland BancCorp. has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.81%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Heartland BancCorp.'s payout ratio is 29%, which means it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

HLAN is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $7.51 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.46%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, HLAN is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


