Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $133.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 9.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.64, up 854.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.12 billion, up 25169.46% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.72 per share and revenue of $16.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1259.18% and +1991.45%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 54.11% higher. MRNA is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, MRNA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.32.
Meanwhile, MRNA's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.