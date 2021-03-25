We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paypal (PYPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) closed at $234.24, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 11.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PYPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 53.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.9 billion, up 27.73% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $25.66 billion, which would represent changes of +17.78% and +19.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PYPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 51.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 61.21.
Also, we should mention that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.