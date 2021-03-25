We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $232.34, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 0.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76% in that time.
MSFT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MSFT is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.94 billion, up 16.9% from the prior-year quarter.
MSFT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $163.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.95% and +14.33%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MSFT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. MSFT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, MSFT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.04.
It is also worth noting that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.11 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.