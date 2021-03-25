We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) closed at $119.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment had lost 1.39% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.76% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMAT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, up 68.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.39 billion, up 36.27% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $21.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.41% and +26.05%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMAT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. AMAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, AMAT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.26, which means AMAT is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that AMAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
