Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $186.91, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 6.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.76%.
DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 13, 2021. On that day, DIS is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.17 billion, down 10.23% from the prior-year quarter.
DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $68.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.48% and +5.55%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.88% higher. DIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, DIS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 93.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.53.
Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 4.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.