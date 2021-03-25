We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Apple (AAPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $120.59, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 4.2% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.76% in that time.
AAPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AAPL to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $77.39 billion, up 32.71% from the prior-year quarter.
AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $336.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.59% and +22.6%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAPL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. AAPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note AAPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.37, so we one might conclude that AAPL is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.78 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.