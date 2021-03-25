We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.02, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 1.82% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.76% in that time.
INTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.74 billion, down 10.55% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $72.68 billion, which would represent changes of -6.6% and -6.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.31% lower within the past month. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, INTC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.44, so we one might conclude that INTC is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.93 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.