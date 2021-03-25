We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ternium S.A. (TX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) closed at $36.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.76%.
TX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TX is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%.
TX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $11.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +128.15% and +28.95%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.08% higher within the past month. TX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, TX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.87, which means TX is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that TX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.