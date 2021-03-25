We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.34, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 9.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from KLIC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KLIC to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 313.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $300 million, up 99.02% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, which would represent changes of +245.26% and +78.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLIC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KLIC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KLIC has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.77, which means KLIC is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.