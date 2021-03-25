We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
USA Truck (USAK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) closed at $15.40, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 13.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USAK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 161.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30.05% higher. USAK is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, USAK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.2, which means USAK is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.