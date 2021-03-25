We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Peloton (PTON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Peloton (PTON - Free Report) closed at $103.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 17.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.76%.
PTON will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PTON to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.11 billion, up 112.54% from the year-ago period.
PTON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $4.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +193.75% and +124.64%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PTON has a Forward P/E ratio of 335.94 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.24, which means PTON is trading at a premium to the group.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
