Fastly (FSLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $65.44, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the cloud software developer had lost 14.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.76%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FSLY to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.15 million, up 35.32% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.40 per share and revenue of $382.18 million. These totals would mark changes of -122.22% and +31.39%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher. FSLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.