American Airlines (AAL) Inks 5-Year Agreement with Fareportal
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) extended its long-term partnership with travel technology company Fareportal by signing a five-year agreement.
The agreement underlines Fareportal’s role in supporting the airline's new Main Plus offer. American Airlines’ Main Plus tickets include complimentary access to Main Cabin Extra, preferred seating if available, preferred Group 5 boarding and an additional free checked bag.
Fareportal is an online platform which provides airlines with a wide customer base that books international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries. The company has been in partnership with American Airlines since 2012.
After a tough 2020, recovery in air-travel demand is accelerating this year as more people are getting vaccinated. Evidently, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 1.5 million passengers on Mar 21, the highest in a year. Moreover, passenger numbers have consistently been above the 1 million mark over the past couple of weeks. In such a scenario, American Airlines’ extension of its partnership with Fareportal is a prudent one.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. (ARCB - Free Report) , Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) and Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) . While Navios Maritime sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ArcBest and Saia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of ArcBest, Saia and Navios Maritime have rallied more than 100%, 65% and 300% in the past six months, respectively.
