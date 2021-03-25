Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

American Airlines (AAL) Inks 5-Year Agreement with Fareportal

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) extended its long-term partnership with travel technology company Fareportal by signing a five-year agreement.

The agreement underlines Fareportal’s role in supporting the airline's new Main Plus offer. American Airlines’ Main Plus tickets include complimentary access to Main Cabin Extra, preferred seating if available, preferred Group 5 boarding and an additional free checked bag.

Fareportal is an online platform which provides airlines with a wide customer base that books international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries. The company has been in partnership with American Airlines since 2012.

After a tough 2020, recovery in air-travel demand is accelerating this year as more people are getting vaccinated. Evidently, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 1.5 million passengers on Mar 21, the highest in a year. Moreover, passenger numbers have consistently been above the 1 million mark over the past couple of weeks. In such a scenario, American Airlines’ extension of its partnership with Fareportal is a prudent one.

