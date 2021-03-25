We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports New Efficacy Data on COVID-19 Vaccine
AstraZeneca plc (AZN - Free Report) has now reported a vaccine efficacy of 76% in a phase III trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, in the United States, slightly lower than 79% reported earlier.
On Mar 22, the company had reported an efficacy of 79% at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% efficacy at preventing severe disease and hospitalization.
However, the company faced widespread criticism with officials in the United States raising concerns about the results and accusing the company for not presenting updated information.
Thereafter, AstraZeneca reported that the efficacy of 79% was based on a pre-specified interim analysis with a data cut-off of Feb 17.
The latest primary efficacy analysis included the accrual of 190 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 from the 32,449 trial participants, an additional 49 cases to the previously announced interim analysis. Participants were randomized on a 2:1 ratio to receive the vaccine or placebo.
The data also showed a 100% efficacy against severe or critical disease and hospitalization and an 85% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 in participants aged 65 years and above.
The vaccine was well tolerated and no safety concerns related to the vaccine were identified.
AstraZeneca plans to file for regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the vaccine in the United States.
The vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing authorization or emergency use in more than 70 countries. However, AstraZeneca has been in troubled waters for quite some time now with concerns rising over the safety of the vaccine. Many countries in Europe temporarily paused vaccinations following reports of blood clots in people who had received the shot.
AstraZeneca’s shares have lost 1.7% in the year so far compared with a decline of 2% for the industry.
The FDA has already granted EUA to Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) / BioNTech and Moderna’s (MRNA - Free Report) vaccines for COVID-19. Last month, the FDA granted EUA to Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ - Free Report) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and older.
AstraZeneca currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
