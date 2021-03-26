Back to top

Company News for Mar 26, 2021

  • Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI - Free Report) rallied 8.2% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.98, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.
  • BRP Inc.’s (DOOO - Free Report) shares rose 3% after the company delivered fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
  • RH’s (RH - Free Report) shares gained 9.1% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $5.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78.
  • Shares of KB Home (KBH - Free Report) advanced 2.3% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87.

