We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Continental (CLR) to Redeem Balance of $230M Senior Notes
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) announced that it will redeem the balance of $230,782,000 in aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 5% senior notes due 2020.
Notably, it will repurchase the above-mentioned senior notes on Apr 22, 2021.
According to the company, the outstanding notes will be repurchased at a redemption price of 100% of the total principal amount along with accrued and unpaid interest if there is any.
The repurchase is being made in accordance with the applicable indentures and terms associated with each issue. Notably, the company concluded that interest on the notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Oklahoma, Continental Resources is an explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas. The company operates resources across the east, south and north areas in the United States.
Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 101.9% compared with the industry’s 99.8% growth.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) , Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) , each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Devon’s earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 11.8% year over year.
Global Partners’ earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 21% year over year.
Exxon’s earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 19.1% year over year.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>