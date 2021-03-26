Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Balchem Corporation (BCPC - Free Report) manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY - Free Report) is an investment holding company that operates as an automobile manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Qiwi plc (QIWI - Free Report) operates electronic online payment systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX - Free Report) operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI - Free Report) is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

