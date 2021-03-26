We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Suncor Energy (SU) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Suncor Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 36.21% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, SU has gained about 25.39% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 16.86%. This means that Suncor Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, SU belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.69% so far this year, so SU is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to SU as it looks to continue its solid performance.