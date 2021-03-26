We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta (DAL) to Add Routes to Enrich Summer Vacation Package
In a bid to meet the expected demand surge during the upcoming summer season, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) announced that it will add nine routes. Moreover, this Atlanta-based carrier intends to expand its operations to more than 20 destinations.
The nine new routes include those that will be added to tourist-friendly destinations like Bozeman, Montana and Jackson Hole. Incidentally, Delta already operates several flights to Bozeman. However, to address the demand spike in summer, the carrier is expanding its network. For example, it aims to run services from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. May 7 onward, flights on the route will be available thrice a week.
However, the frequency will increase to daily services from May 28. Moreover, the carrier intends to start operating daily flights connecting Bozeman with Los Angeles on May 5. Daily flights on the Bozeman-Seattle route will operate from May 28.
Other route additions include the launch of daily flights connecting Jackson Hole, Wyo. with Los Angeles as well as Minneapolis/St. Paul from May 28. As part of Delta’s plan to broaden its domestic network, the carrier aims to operate more nonstop flights from its hubs to seven leisure locations as air-travel demand for the same picks up with decreasing coronavirus cases in the United States coupled with the rising rate of vaccinations. For example, Delta looks forward to commence flights on the Boston-Hilton Head, SC route beginning May 8, thereby complementing the existing daily service from Atlanta and LaGuardia airport.
Additionally, to boost short-haul international travel, Delta, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), aims to resume services to four additional Caribbean sites effective Jun 5. The routes to revive services on include daily operations from Atlanta and Saturday flights from JFK to Grand Cayman Islands.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
With air-travel demand in the United States improving, other carriers like Alaska Airlines, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) , Spirit Airlines (SAVE - Free Report) and SouthwestAirlines (LUV - Free Report) also recently announced plans to widen their network.
