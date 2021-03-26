In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Add Routes for Summer Travel
To fulfill the expected buoyancy in air-travel demand, Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) has decided to broaden its domestic network. As part of this Dallas-based carrier’s efforts to widen its travel options during summer for passengers, the airline aims to initiate service to Myrtle Beach International Airport on May 23.
As part of its expansion drive to the popular vacation attraction in South Carolina, the airline intends to commence operating 10 nonstop routes from the city. For example, nonstop flights will be operated to Nashville, Baltimore/Washington, and Chicago Midway May 23 onward.
Beginning May 29, Southwest Airlines will operate the first nonstop flights to Dallas Love Field and Pittsburg. Moreover, nonstop services to Atlanta, Colombus, Indianapolis, Kansas City and St Louis will start on Jun 6.
In a further effort to attract passengers, the Dallas-based carrier is offering low one-way fares at $69 (for one-way travel) to Myrtle Beach from some of the new nonstop destinations. To avail of this offer, tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time Apr 1.
Additionally, as part of its expansion drive this summer, the carrier intends to offer its Austin-based customers nonstop services to 37 cities including Sacramento (beginning May 9), and Burbank, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Orange County and Salt Lake City (effective Jun 6).
Southwest Airlines apart, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) recently announced its intention to start operating flights to Myrtle Beach this May onward. Apart from these two carriers, Alaska Airlines, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) and Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) also recently announced plans to strengthen their network as air-travel demand picks up in the United States.
