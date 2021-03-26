We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed at $47.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 2.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.72, down 433.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.79 billion, down 55.84% from the year-ago period.
DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.33 per share and revenue of $26.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.35% and +55.02%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.14% lower. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
