Eaton (ETN) Inks Deal for Integrated Exhaust Thermal System
Eaton’s (ETN - Free Report) Vehicle Group and Tenneco’s (TEN - Free Report) Clean Air business group have recently signed a joint development agreement to produce an integrated exhaust thermal management system.
Per the deal, both companies will combine Tenneco's Cold Start Thermal Unit (CSTU) with Eaton's TVS blower technology, and the system is likely to be ready for commercialization in 2025.
Benefits of the Collaboration
The combined system will provide heat directly to the vehicle's aftertreatment system, which will efficiently convert NOx into clean emissions upon exiting the SCR catalyst. This will help the manufacturers of commercial truck and light vehicle reduce exhaust emissions and meet the prescribed regulations. TVS Roots blower allows the airflow to be controlled, enabling the CSTU to maintain optimal aftertreatment temperatures.
This system will be a game changer for other manufacturers, which are also trying to meet future emission norms. Vehicle manufacturers are complying with strict emission standards across the globe. This technology will help Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) and Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) make efforts to lower emissions.
Other Green Energy Efforts
Earlier, Eaton completed the buyout of Green Motion SA, the Switzerland-based designer and manufacturer of electric vehicle charging hardware and related software. It will benefit from the acquired entity’s proven charger designs, advanced power and billing management software.
In December 2020, Eaton closed the acquisition of Chicago-based Tripp Lite, which will help it further expand the Power Quality Business in the Americas. The Tripp Lite takeover will complement the company’s power quality portfolio encompassing uninterruptible power supplies, DC power solutions, surge protective devices, switchgear, power distribution units, remote monitoring, meters, software, connectivity, enclosures and services.
