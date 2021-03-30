We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viavi's (VIAV) Expandium & Cervello to Boost Rail Cybersecurity
Expandium, a Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV - Free Report) company, and Cervello have announced a partnership to provide the rail industry with cybersecurity, along with predictive maintenance capabilities.
France-based Expandium is the leading provider of network and telecom monitoring solutions through Big Data technology. It offers monitoring and marketing intelligence solutions that help operators to drive business growth and increase profitability.
Cervello is the rail cybersecurity leader that enables railway operators and infrastructure managers to identify threats. The company’s solutions are trusted by industry original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and aftermarket providers.
Together, the companies will deliver unparalleled visibility and control of railway telecom and signaling systems. There has been a massive shift to digitized control systems, as the rail industry is becoming increasingly connected.
The adoption of over-the-air technologies and automated operations has resulted in transport efficiency. This has also increased the number of vulnerabilities to railway operations, with telecom and signaling networks becoming susceptible to evolving threat landscape.
Expandium and Cervello intend to develop a state-of-the-art offering that will ensure the highest level of security of railway networks. Their solutions will enable rail organizations to upgrade their operations and safeguard against malicious actions.
Viavi is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises and network equipment manufacturers. It is a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial and defense applications.
Viavi’s solutions are well suited to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base. It has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics.
The company engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with market conditions. Management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.
Other prominent players in the industry include Knowles Corporation (KN - Free Report) , Plantronics, Inc. (PLT - Free Report) and Corning Incorporated (GLW - Free Report) .
