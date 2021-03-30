We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Fresnillo Plc (FNLPF - Free Report) mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE - Free Report) is a net-lease medical office REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY - Free Report) provides print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses, and Software-as-a-Service business management tools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Guardant Health, Inc. (GH - Free Report) is a precision oncology company that provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 48.2% downward over the last 30 days.
