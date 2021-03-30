We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
FULGENT GENETIC is a member of our Medical group, which includes 976 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FLGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLGT's full-year earnings has moved 126.30% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, FLGT has returned 82.78% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.95%. This means that FULGENT GENETIC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, FLGT belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.89% so far this year, so FLGT is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track FLGT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.