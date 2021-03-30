We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Danaos (DAC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Danaos (DAC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Danaos is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 33.77% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, DAC has gained about 155.67% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 10.63%. As we can see, Danaos is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, DAC belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.82% so far this year, so DAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
DAC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.