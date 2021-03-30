We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed at $36.62, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, up 3.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.42 billion, up 11.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $59.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.4% and +25.55%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher within the past month. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PFE has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.44, so we one might conclude that PFE is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 1.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.