In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The full Ahead Of Wall Street article
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) - free report >>
Credit Suisse Group (CS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The full Ahead Of Wall Street article
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) - free report >>
Credit Suisse Group (CS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Markets Mixed Again, Led Down by Russell 2000
The Dow Jones has closed in positive territory in each of the past three regular trading days, +0.3% on the day, just shy of 100 points total. The S&P 500, which was touch and go to the very end of the session, closed down a trifle: -0.08%. The Nasdaq finished 0.60% lower, while the Russell 2000 took another bath today, down 2.83%. The small-cap index appears to be off its all-time highs two weeks ago to the day, now down more than 9% over that period.
This will be a significant week for economic reads, but there was nothing released of note this Monday. Other than the “margin call heard ‘round the world” at Archegos Capital, where initial reports point to mismanagement at the top and has already hit bigger companies like Credit Suisse (CS - Free Report) , there wasn’t much for investors to take their cues from today. That changes with this week’s monthly employment prints, along with home prices from early in Q1 and Manufacturing rates.
Tomorrow brings us Case-Shiller home prices for January, followed by Wednesday’s ADP (ADP - Free Report) private-sector payroll report, Thursday’s Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims and Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report from the U.S. government. Also, Markit PMI and ISM Manufacturing results for March will also be out, both of which are expected to gain slightly month over month.
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>