Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.13, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 47.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.
SKLZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $369.39 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +60.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SKLZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 72.34% lower. SKLZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
