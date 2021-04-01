Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW - Free Report) is a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE - Free Report) is a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Toshiba Corporation (TOSYY - Free Report) provides electronic devices and storage solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

