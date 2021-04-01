We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW - Free Report) is a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE - Free Report) is a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Toshiba Corporation (TOSYY - Free Report) provides electronic devices and storage solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.
