We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Triton International (TRTN) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Triton International (TRTN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Triton International is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TRTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN's full-year earnings has moved 21.03% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that TRTN has returned about 14.80% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 10.96% on average. As we can see, Triton International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, TRTN is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.35% this year, meaning that TRTN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track TRTN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.