We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) closed at $35.26, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.76%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 18.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 23.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLUG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.17 million, up 93.98% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.09% higher within the past month. PLUG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.